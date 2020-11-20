FAIRMONT — The Times West Virginian annual Letters to Santa project is going online this year.
While we’ve teamed up with the Marion County Family Resource Network for Letters to Santa, we’ve also made it easier than ever to send Santa your letter to tell him everything you want for Christmas. Just go online at timeswv.com/santa and type in your child’s letter, which when verified, will be printed in the Christmas Eve edition of The Times West Virginian.
The Family Resource Network is also taking letters to be delivered to Santa, so Santa and his crew will write back to children so they can experience the magic of the season. Families can send a letter to the nonprofit’s office at 305 Washington St., Fairmont, WV 26554.
There is no cost associated with either method of submission, other than a year of good behavior to land on Santa’s “Nice List.”
