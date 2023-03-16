FAIRMONT — It’s often said that stray animals that end up in shelters “didn’t ask to be born,” so it’s up to humans to care for them.
For more than five years, the Marion County Humane Society has been working hard to build a new, modern shelter that will last 50-to-60 years, be cost-efficient and be a place to serve North Central West Virginia at levels not previously available.
That time arrived in mid-2022 when the Humane Society began construction on a new 12,000-square-foot building on the site of the old shelter that was built in 1978. And, the new shelter is closer than ever to being finished and ready to find forever homes for stray and abandoned pets.
So, now it’s your turn. Help us help the Marion County Humane Society by showing off your favorite pets. For the small fee of $10 per pet, share your pets’ photos with your neighbors to help benefit the Marion County Humane Society.
Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Marion County Humane Society. All entries will be featured in both the print and online versions of the Time West Virginian and all rescue pets will receive a special designation when published.
The deadline is March 31.
Email digital photos to Cathy Morrison at cmorrison@timeswv.com and call 304-367-2560 for donation options via credit card or other option. Make sure you type Pet Pals in the email subject line.
You can also bring your physical photos to our offices at 300 Quincy St., Fairmont.
We will also be collecting donations of pet care products for the Marion County Humane Society at the Times West Virginian office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.