Fairmont — The annual Tomato Festival will move to historic downtown Fairmont.
After years of being held at Palatine Park, the festival typically hosted by the Marion County Master Gardener Program, will take place this Saturday under the auspices of Main Street Fairmont. The festival will take place in conjunction with Main Street’s popular Hometown Market.
Local gardeners are encouraged to bring tomatoes they have grown at home this year to participate in a contest, which will begin at 10 a.m. along with the Hometown Market. Tomatoes will be judged for such aspects as largest, smallest and ugliest, among other things.
“I’m really excited to be able to partner with the Master Gardeners, bring this Tomato Festival to downtown and give it a new life in downtown Fairmont,” Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger said.
At 1:30 p.m., the winners of the tomato contest will be announced and the Fairmont State Academy for the Arts will perform following the contest. There will be more than 40 artisan vendors selling a variety of homemade gifts and crafts, including local Girl Scouts giving away tomato sandwiches with all of the toppings imaginable. Live music from the Soda Pop Gypsies will begin at 12 p.m..
“We hope to solve the big question of the month, which is what do you put on your tomato sandwich? So far the top entries are mayonnaise, miracle whip or butter. So, we hope to see what the true answer is this weekend,” Swiger said.
But the fun doesn’t stop after the Hometown Market. Swiger said they have also partnered with Palatine Park, so community members can enjoy a full day of free events in downtown Fairmont.
“The Tomato Festival and Hometown Market run until 3 p.m., after that, we encourage folks to stop by one of our local eateries, grab something to eat and then they can make their way over to Palatine Park for some great, live music starting at 7,” Swiger said.
At 7 p.m., the Palatine Legends Series concert will begin. It features Billy Joel tribute band We Might Be Right and Chicago cover band Chicago Rewired.
For more information visit Main Street Fairmont’s website or Palatine Park’s website.
