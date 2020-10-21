FAIRMONT — J.R. Toothman of Grafton has operated a Ford dealership for the past 27 years. Frank Sowers of Fairmont has been selling cars for four decades.
They’ve spent nearly their entire adult lives in the auto industry and, between the two, have put a significant portion of the area’s drivers behind their own wheels.
Toothman and Sowers have combined their automotive salesmanship, servicing, and general knowledge into Fairmont’s latest dealership, one that is about to straddle both sides of Route 250 near White Hall. In 2019, the duo purchased the former Wilson Ford dealership near White Hall, and have since purchased the building that once housed Astro Buick Oldsmobile right across the street.
New signage is up. Massive renovations are underway. And before long, the Toothman and Sowers dealership will provide a bookend to the rapid redevelopment underway off Interstate 79’s Exit 132.
“Our goal is to have both facilities open by January 2021,” said Sowers. “New cars will be sold at the former Wilson Ford. Pre-owned cars will be sold across the street. Everything will be tagged Toothman and Sowers.”
Toothman and Sowers’ used car lot on Merchant Street will close at that time. Toothman Ford will remain open in Grafton and will continue to be branded as such.
When the Toothman and Sowers auto complex is complete, it will feature more than 200 vehicles for sale at any given time.
It’s a budding partnership that’s been years in the making. Toothman, age 46, and Sowers, 61, have known each other for more than 20 years, but had never worked together until last year.
“I actually had met his father before I knew J.R. He’s a little bit younger than I am,” Sowers said. “We purchased cars off each other and became very good friends over the years. He’s someone I have a lot of respect for in this business. It’s a good fit and combination.”
Toothman said when the opportunity was presented, he was confident a partnership with Sowers, especially in Fairmont, made good business sense.
“Frank obviously has a good name in Fairmont. He knows everybody and has contact with everybody. He’s practically the mayor here,” Toothman said. “We both hoped we had good enough names in the community that by combining and keeping them, it would be a good thing.”
Toothman said the respective experience of the partners will complement each other.
“Frank had been on his own for a long time in a used car setting. I had a lot of experience in a new car setting. We both thought if we teamed-up, it might make a good partnership,” he said. “It’s amazing. I’ve learned so much from him already and I hope I’ve been able to reciprocate that knowledge in my own way.”
Sowers grew up in the Bellview area of Fairmont and has remained in the area his entire life to date. Selling cars, he said, is the only profession he’s known.
“I love the business. I enjoy it. I’ve heard old-timers say ‘I’ve never worked a day in my life’ because they say if you enjoy what you’re doing then it’s not really work. I love this business, so I guess I’ve never worked a day in my life, either,” he said.
Sowers’ first full-time job was selling cars at the Ford dealership he now owns with Toothman. He spent 21 years at Wilson Ford before leaving to open his own used car dealership.
“The nice thing about this story is the fact I’m back where I started,” he said.
Toothman, the son of an auto dealer, didn’t expect to become part of the family business, he said. He attended the University of Miami in Florida on an academic scholarship in order to escape the Appalachian winters, but found himself working with his father upon graduation.
“After graduation, I didn’t have any intention of staying in the car business long-term. I thought I’d come back and work for my dad for a couple years then maybe get my MBA and do something else. But here I am 27 years later,” he said.
Toothman believes the location of the new auto complex is a definite advantage for would-be customers.
“Being right off the interstate gives us tremendous opportunities for service as well as sales. With the internet today, we can draw people in from different locations. This location is very centrally-located and can serve customers from a wide variety of areas,” he said.
Sowers said aside from a home, buying a car is one of life’s major purchases. But unlike house buying, vehicle purchases often continue throughout a lifetime.
“Most people might only buy one to three homes in their lifetime. But I’ve got customers who I’ve sold over 20 cars in a period of 40 years. And they come back for servicing of their vehicles, too. You stay in contact. So many people who come through these doors, I’ve had an ongoing relationship with them most of my entire life,” he said.
In Sower’s view, a car dealer is an integral part of the community in which they’re located.
“It’s nice to go out on the street and see someone you’ve done business with. A lot of my customers, I’ve become friends with — I’ve gone to their weddings, their graduations. A car dealer becomes deeply involved with the community and that’s probably what I like most about this business,” he said.
Toothman said the online nature of the auto sales industry is rapidly changing many aspects of the business, but basic aspects such as customer service remain essential to success.
“The car business is always evolving. It’s always changing. The market is very competitive. The internet has changed the business tremendously,” he said. “But as much as things change, they still stay the same in the fact it boils down to taking really good care of your customers, giving them a great value proposition. With all the complexities, it comes down to the simplicities, which is taking good care of the customer.”
Sowers said the array of activity in the White Hall area has him optimistic for the new dealership’s future success.
“With the development of the former Middletown Mall, two new bank buildings, the High Tech park, Dan Cava’s attractive dealership, and now us down here, I feel this area is growing. We’ve been stagnant for a little bit, but now we’re seeing growth,” he said “There’s something happening in the White Hall area and I’m very happy to be a part of it.”
Sowers’ partner said he, too, anticipates a promising future for Toothman and Sowers.
“We plan on being here for a long time and being part of the community,” Toothman said. “Frank and I have a vested interest in seeing North Central West Virginia thrive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.