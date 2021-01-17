MORGANTOWN — In March last year nobody would think that live music would go dark with no end of the cancellations in sight. With COVID-19 leaving a lasting impact on industries across the board, Morgantown musician William Matheny was met with experiencing it just the same.
Matheny said he’s spent most of his adult life as a touring musician and in the last four years, he has been fronting his own band.
“I haven’t really been up to much since March of last year,” said Matheny, who grew up in Marion County and graduated from North Marion High.
He said he was facing a life with new restrictions just the same as everyone else has. Regardless of the profession, everyone is living through COVID-19.
“The last show I played was on March 12. We had something set for the next day and that got canceled and basically everything we had for the rest of the summer too,” he said.
Just like everyone else, Matheny wasn’t sure how long this would last. He remembers having something on the books for the end of May which didn’t happen either as the pandemic raged on.
“Since then it’s been honestly nice to focus on that day to day rhythm of living again. In terms of the art itself it’s been really wonderful to just spend a lot of time practicing and a lot of time writing,” he said.
Matheny said in this time, he’s found a way to connect with why he fell in love with music in the first place.
“There aren’t the usual external points of validation that you get from going out there and playing in front of people or even interacting with people on a daily basis,” he said.
Time to slow down has been great for Matheny, given he and his band have been so busy over the last few years with a blur of long drives and shows that he said were a lot of fun.
“Honestly, I feel like I’ve been able to step things up to a new level in terms of the writing cause I have more time to focus on it and Lord knows I’ve been playing more guitar than I have in a long time,” he said.
Mostly, he said he’s excited for when things get up and rolling again. He’s excited for people to hear what he’s been up to and he’s excited to hear what everybody else has been up to.
Matheny said there’s always a great feeling when a new year rolls around. Though he’s confident things are better in terms of the pandemic, he said this year, things aren’t looking much different as far as day to day life.
“It’s just going to be a long time before we get that herd immunity happening where it’s going to be safe to go out there and do it,” he said.
Matheny’s band hails from all over West Virginia and as far away as Nashville. The pandemic also put practicing together on hold. However, one good thing that came out of the pandemic is that the band has had time to finish up an album.
“We have been able to mix the record and get that taken care of, so that’s a good thing and I’m very excited for people to hear it,” he said.
