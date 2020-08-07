FAIRMONT — Multiple fire department crews responded to a fire at approximately 4:43 p.m. Thursday on Kingsbury Court.
One townhouse was the center of the fire as well as a vehicle parked in front of the building. Officials did not have a dollar value for the damage the blaze caused.
A deputy fire chief with Valley Volunteer Fire Department said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, and the department is still investigating the cause.
