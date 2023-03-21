FAIRMONT — Sometimes they are removed from their homes with nothing but a garbage bag in which they can throw a few clothing items.
The annual Child Watch event to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect prevention will be held on April 4, after a three year hiatus.
The day long event will kick off at First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street at 8:15 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m.. A bus tour will take participants around Fairmont, where guests will learn about resources in the community and other ways to get involved, besides becoming a foster parent. Participants intentionally receive little information on what the day holds in order to simulate what a child experiences while navigating the Child Welfare System.
“It can be a very emotional day and try to be really mindful of that because you don’t really know what will trigger things for people that are attending. But, these are things happening in our community and these children in our community are trying to manage the life that they have no control over. So I think what I’m looking forward to is just people becoming more aware and I’m trying to encourage them to be involved in some way,” North Central West Virginia Head Family Resource Coordinator Start Pam Nolan said.
The event is a collaborative project with the Marion County Child Advocacy Center, Court Appointed Special Advocate of Marion County, Marion County Department of Health and Human Resources and North Central West Virginia Head Start. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the event has been postponed, but it had been held annually since the late 1990’s. Organizersinvolved said they are looking forward to having the event again.
“I’m very excited, because we immerse community members in the world of the Child Welfare System; we want them to wear the shoes of an abused child for a day. So, it moves them. It’s a very powerful day- it was for me when I experienced it,” Marion County Child Advocacy Center Child and Family Advocate Donna Blood said.
“Too many kids are abused. This is one way maybe to start a dialogue on prevention, although that dialogue has been going on for a long time.”
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and in Marion County in 2022, Child Protective Services filed 157 petitions, meaning 157 children entered the welfare system, Blood said. At the Child Advocacy Center, Blood said they saw 160 children. Nolan, Blood and CASA of Marion County Executive Director Katelyn Cox all agree that the training event is important for the community.
“Child watch is really helpful to understand the true process that children go through in a child abuse and neglect situation or in the Child Welfare System. There’s a lot in the news about the need for foster parents. I think that sometimes it’s out of sight, out of mind. So, this opportunity really allows you to learn more in-depth about what these kids really have to deal with. It’s also helpful to know what services are provided in West Virginia and in Marion County,” Cox said.
The annual Child Watch Event is open for all community members to participate. The bus typically holds just over 20 people, so it is recommended to register early. RSVP at 304-366-4198.
Additionally, at 12:40 p.m., the Child Abuse Awareness Flag Raising Ceremony will be held in front of the Marion County Courthouse, which everyone is invited to, as well.
“No matter what profession you’re in or what your area of interest is in, there’s something you’re going to learn that will help you moving forward either in your job or even as you’re interacting with people in your neighborhood or community,” Cox said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.