FAIRMONT — When Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority General Manager George Levitsky saw insurance rates go up, he began to look into replacing the aging fuel tanks.
“Our in-ground fuel tanks were put in when the building was built in 1980,” Levitsky said. “We started having trouble getting them insured. It’s hard to get insurance when they are over 30 years old.”
In March of this year, the Transit Authority employed Joe DeFazio Oil to install new tanks for gasoline and diesel, which are 4,000 and 2,500 gallons respectively. The old tanks had to be removed using hazardous waste-removal protocol, Levitsky said.
The two newly installed fuel tanks hold about three weeks’ worth of fuel for transportation vehicles in Marion County.
“We used to have more diesel vehicles, but they are more expensive to maintain,” Levitsky said. “And diesel is harder to start when it’s cold. So we use mostly gas vehicles now.”
The second phase of the project, the installation of a large protective canopy, started shortly after completion of the tanks’ installation. The purpose of the canopy is to protect the vehicles, drivers and maintenance staff during extreme climate conditions.
“It’s a safety issue,” he said.
The 90-by-90-foot structure is near completion now at its headquarters on Quincy Street, Levitsky said.
“There are no pillars on the inside — only on the outside,” he said.
It was designed like that, he said, to make the best possible use of the space for large vehicles to get in and out safely. The canopy will be completed in the next couple of weeks, once the roof is installed.
The Transit Authority paid for the work with money that came, in part, from a levy that was approved by voters several years ago.
“We are real fortunate,” Levitsky said. “With the levy, we have been able to put some [money] aside.”
Levitsky said the tanks were “a couple hundred thousand,” and the canopy price went up to $200,000 as a result of the pandemic-induced building supply shortage.
The Transit Authority hired Reclaim Company LLC, as the general contractor for the project. Levitsky said there are plans to add solar panels to the canopy, but specifics have not yet been determined.
