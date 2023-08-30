FAIRMONT — Community members from across Fairmont came together this month to accomplish no small task — sending a single mother and her three children home to the Midwest after financial circumstances rendered them unable to arrange for transportation.
The mother, whose name and final destination are withheld here for safety concerns, approached leadership at Central Christian Church in Fairmont two weeks ago after losing her job.
As a single mother of three, the woman was unable to find child care and was fired when watching her children caused her to face time constraints, according to Rev. D. D. Meighen.
The woman originally lived in the Midwest, but had come to West Virginia for a domestic partner who proved unsafe to be around for her and her children.
The church initially provided the woman housing, but when she was unable to recover her job or find another opportunity, she and the community leaders supporting her decided it would be best for the family to return to the Midwest.
A problem emerged regarding transportation, Meighen said. The woman did not have money to arrange transportation herself, and Meighen could not find a driver able to take on the long distance with short notice.
That’s when the church contacted the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority.
While the FMCTA ordinarily provides transportation within the Marion County region, in the past it has helped individuals in sensitive situations travel farther distances. This has ranged from accessing opioid treatment facilities to moving across the East Coast, said General Manager George Levitsky.
When Meighen and the church contacted Levitsky, he found that driver Robby Kuniyoshi was available to transport the family to a travel hub in Ohio, provided that the church fund gas costs.
But neither the church nor the FMCTA had to front gas costs. FMCTA Board Member Carol Hatfield volunteered to fund the gas entirely herself.
Ultimately, the church and FMCTA were able to help the family reach the travel hub, where the family was able to arrange for transportation to their final destination.
“My biggest takeaway is that there are people in Marion County who will help others,” Meighen said.
In his years of service as a pastor, Meighen said he has borne witness to a need for transportation access among low-income community members that persists today.
Levitsky, who was honored with the President’s Award by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce this month, said that, through community support, “things fell into place.”
“We’re always wanting to do some community service, and this was a way to help out,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.