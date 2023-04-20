FAIRMONT — A two-mile section of Interstate 79 southbound will be closed from 7 p.m. April 20 to 6 a.m. Friday, April 21.
The lane closure will start at mile marker 135 in Pleasant Valley and continue to mile marker 133 in Kingmont, according to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be down to one-lane heading southbound. The closure is needed to allow work crews to remove overhead sign structures.
Officials said motorists should expect major delays, while also urging motorists to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule, according to the WVDOT press release.
