This story was updated March 11, 2020 to correct a last name
Prosecutors continue to bring witnesses forward to testify in the first-degree murder trial of James Ryan Vincent in Marion County Circuit Court this week.
Vincent is charged with fatally shooting Luka Grabb in September 2018 and faces additional charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and malicious assault. Vincent was initially charged along with four other men who has since entered plea agreements with the prosecution.
The others charged with regard to the case are Vernon Carpenter, Russel Kirk, David Uphold and Charles Carpenter. All of whom were present at the time of the murder, according to witness testimony and police reports.
The homicide took place at Vincent’s home on Dally Drive in Fairmont. Vincent invited Grabb to his house after being played a recording of Grabb planning to rob Vincent.
Grabb was assaulted and shot four times in the legs. He was then taken and dumped on Pinchgut Hollow where police, responding to reports of gunshots, found Grabb.
Wednesday, the prosecution brought forward more witnesses, including Det. Sgt. Matthew Pigott, an investigator in the case. Pigott examined physical evidence presented by the prosecution.
The evidence included bullet casings, a helmet covered in traces of blood and a magazine, said to be from the weapon used to kill Grabb.
The trial is slated to continue through Friday.
