FAIRMONT — West Virginia State Police have identified the driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 79 southbound.
According to state police, Larry Lee Atha, 71, of Bridgeport, became entrapped in the semi when it struck the guardrail a second time and went up in flames that could be seen for miles.
According to Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was contained within an hour, but its crews manned the blaze for 8 hours to ensure it was completely out.
"An extensive cleanup was requested due to diesel fuel and oil on the roadway," the fire department posted on Facebook.
Valley VFD was joined by multiple other fire departments including the City of Fairmont Fire Department, whose crews brought a boat to conduct hazardous material containment in the Tygart River below the bridge crash site.
"Energy Transportation had a crew come in to collect the fluid on the bridge and roadway before the bridge," the post continued." Over 100 bags total of oil dry, absorbent was used. Hillbilly Towing recovered the commercial vehicle from the roadway."
West Virginia Division of Highway officials opened a single lane to traffic after the site was clear. However, the right lane was still closed Tuesday pending inspection "due to extensive heat damage on the bridge."
Valley VFD said the White Hall Little Caesar’s donated pizza to first responders. SWANK Construction assisted by providing water and additional assistance, along with the Bridgeport Fire Department, Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department and Winfield Volunteer Fire Department. The White Hall Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff's Office assisted W.Va. State Police.
