FAIRMONT — The Connecting Link started the Teen Angel tree program about five years ago to help provide Christmas gifts to teenagers of families in need each year through the Salvation Army.
This past holiday season, Teen Angel captured the attention of BB&T, now known as Truist, and its Lighthouse program. In December, Truist donated $850 to The Connecting Link for the Teen Angel program, and on Thursday, the regional bank donated another $5,000 through its Lighthouse project.
“This gift is phenomenal,” Jone Webb, executive director of The Connecting Link. “We were able to serve 54 teenagers that were underserved by the community, and that was phenomenal.”
Truist Branch Banker Megan Bartholow presented the check Thursday, and said Truist started the Lighthouse project in 2009 to provide funding to nonprofit programs in different communities. She said, in 2020, the company funded more projects than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Teen Angel tree was one of those projects.
Webb said The Connecting Link started the Teen Angel tree because many people donate toys and gifts to young children during Christmas donation drives. She said many teenagers often go underserved because parents are more focused on getting gifts for their younger children.
“When we started that program five or six years ago, it was because we noticed that we were serving children through the Salvation Army and churches who were up to 13 years old,” Webb said. “All of a sudden, you’re sitting there Christmas morning and young brothers and sisters got gifts and if you’re a teenager, you get nothing.”
“Since 2009, we completed more than 12,000 community projects, 700,000 volunteer hours,” Bartholow said. “There were 1,700 projects for 2020, they called it the Lighthouse COVID edition because we weren’t able to get out and do things like we normally would.”
The donation will mainly go towards The Connecting Link’s rental assistance program, which Webb said, has become increasingly important over the past year due to COVID. Some of the funds will be used by Connecting Link’s food banks. The $5,000 will be able to impact about 35 families, Webb said.
“To have been awarded this check will mean that we can continue on and provide services for others in our community,” Webb said. “We have a food bank coming up and we have different projects that really result in helping a huge amount of individuals in our county.”
Bartholow said she is grateful to present the award to The Connecting Link because many people may not realize how much goes into programs, such as Teen Angels.
“It’s just amazing what they do,” Bartholow said. “I didn’t realize kids could age out of an angel tree. Kids are still kids when they’re 18 years old, and you don’t realize they don’t get the benefits of an angel tree. It kind of falls through the cracks, I feel like.”
