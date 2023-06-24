FAIRMONT — Broadband connectivity and cybersecurity will be among the SBA’s focus at Tuesday’s upcoming Path to Prosperity event.
Part of a larger economic development series, the event will be held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center on June 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The series is free and will serve as an informational resource and networking hub for both individuals and small businesses in the area.
Various strategic offices and agencies will highlight what their agencies do as part of the educational sessions. Officials will connect the dots as to how agencies can help small business owners.
“It may mean something as simple as the IRS telling them, ‘You got to get your business started the right way. You shouldn’t be putting personal funds with your business revenues.’” Ronald Spencer, senior adviser with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Field Operations, said.
So far, 285 attendees have registered. Agencies scheduled to be at the event include the FDIC, USDA, SBA, GSA, Treasury and the IRS. In some cases, a regional representative might speak for one of the major agencies.
One of the major problems facing small businesses here in West Virginia is the state’s poor broadband infrastructure. Chunks of cash from the federal government have recently become available to help the state improve its rural internet access.
Broadband and cybersecurity came up as huge issues during planning conversations for the event. As a result, Spencer said, West Virginia will be used to test how receptive their audience will be to information regarding both topics. A panel will even be dedicated specifically to the issue as well.
“They could be subject to getting hacked and won’t have any idea as to where to go for help,” Spencer said. “How do they protect their assets? Maybe they won’t have a problem but I guarantee you that someone in that audience will have experience or hear about someone’s business getting hacked.”
The session will cover more than just broadband and cybersecurity.
Jacqueline Davis-Slay, senior adviser for the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, stressed the importance of access to capital in rural development. She said several programs exist specifically to provide businesses with the money they need to run or expand.
“When we look at your grocery stores, a lot of folks don’t realize it but USDA has a Rural Energy for America program that can assist with their energy efficiency needs,” she said. “So, we’re looking to bring that holistic approach of government to the states, to the cities, to these regions and to this great nation.”
One wide issue Path to Prosperity hopes to tackle is the amount of small businesses that are unbanked or underbanked, meaning businesses that don’t have a bank account or don’t have their business finances properly organized. Commingling personal and business revenues makes it harder at tax time. Bad credit or lack of a relationship with a bank can hurt a business, who might not be aware of the lenders available to them through government programs.
“And so it’s like, taking baby steps starting at ground zero, building that relationship so they can get to the point of getting the capital that they need,” Spencer said. “So this is really to spotlight the local agencies right there at their doorstep that could help get them (with) free coaching and counseling.”
Although there is a baseline of information Path to Prosperity seeks to provide, there is also a local aspect to how the program is built. Davis-Slay said local organizations and regional authorities help shape an agenda built around the needs of the state. Audience engagement is a key element during the session, with panelists addressing 3 or 4 prepared questions before turning it over to the attendees and their concerns.
Frank Sutton, market president at MVB Bank, said in his experience, startup businesses who have been self funded and are looking to take the next step and grow are the ones who usually take advantage of the SBA’s resources.
“I think there’s more questions right now about the future state of economic progress. If you didn’t have something like this there’s really little place to turn,” Sutton said. Looking at the agenda for the session, he said, “there’s a great panel across the board hitting multiple topics that I think will be important for everyone in their respective local communities.”
The bottom line for Davis-Slay is government institutions such as the USDA and SBA are here to do more than throw money at a problem. They are invested in the success of the businesses they help, and by extension, their community at large. There are homeownership, food promotion and farmer’s market programs. Davis-Slay said after the event, the next step is to follow up and connect West Virginians to resource partners and provide any consultation they need.
“A lot of folks don’t know but we can teach you how to grow food to feed your families,” Davis said. “So, it’s making people aware of the tools and resources that are available at the federal level from a holistic perspective, but also how to leverage those resources to really lead to that path to prosperity.”
