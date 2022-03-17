FAIRMONT− A local fraternal organization gave a boost to two area nonprofits this week.
Elks Lodge 294 presented a $2,500 check to the Homestead Farm Center and a $5,500 check to the Salvation Army for feeding people facing homelessness through the Hope Cafe in Morgantown.
Elks Lodge member Cathy Demasi, James Burns and Richard Romino helped select the nonprofits that would receive grants this year. One grant had to be presented to a nonprofit that was impacted by COVID-19, which was the Salvation Army, Burns said. His sister-in-law, Ann Burns, is co-founder of Homestead Farm Center.
“They, as a couple, were blessed with a special needs child. They came up with a way that when he got to the point where he aged out of school, but still needed something to keep him active. They put their heart, soul and money into this project. It’s beneficial to many people in this area with disabilities,” James Burns said.
Located outside of Grafton, Homestead Farm Center was founded in 2014 to provide education, employment, and a safe living environment to people with disabilities. The idea came about when Isaiah Burns, Ann’s son, was spending time at home watching television and getting little social interaction. He was missing out on participating in society, which is not uncommon with people with disabilities, she said.
The Homestead Farm Center sits on 100 acres of land adjacent to the Burns Family Farm, which is wear Isaiah, Ann and her husband, Dan live.
“I’ve known Ann for 25 years. It does not surprise me that this young lady has come up with this program. I think she’s probably one of the finest women I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” Romino said.
Ann volunteers at the Disability Action Center and worked with Executive Director Julie Sole to establish a program for people who have disabilities to have somewhere healthy to spend time. Their mission is to open up opportunities for visitors and participants to work, learn, live and thrive in a rural farm setting.
“They’re giving back to their community and helping themselves at the same time. Were very excited to receive the grant. Cathy [Demasi] speaks as if it’s a small grant, but believe me, we will make very good use of that money and we’re very very grateful to have it,” Ann Burns said.
There are five programs at the Homestead Farm Center. There is also an outdoor classroom with a full kitchen. Participants can grow their own food, wash and prepare it, and take it home to their families. A residential program is something Ann said is in their 10-year plan. This would allow people with disabilities to have somewhere safe to stay if their caretakers ever needed to go out of state, to the hospital or simply need some downtime.
The Hope Cafe opened in May 2021 at Hazel House of Hope at the old Ramada Inn, 20 Scott Ave., in Morgantown. Its mission is to serve anyone who is hungry, regardless of income, seven days a week. They serve brunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and family dinner on Sunday.
Lieutenants Sheldon Greenland and Nicole Greenland are the husband and wife duo behind the Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties Salvation Army. Sheldon serves as commanding officer and Nicole is in charge of the kitchen and head chef at Hope Cafe.
Before the opening at Hazel’s House of Hope, Nicole said that there was not enough space at their old location to have people come in and sit and enjoy. She said there would be so little space and time that they would have to say, “Hurry up and eat so the next person can come in and sit and eat.”
“We’re able now to have people come in and sit and dine with us,” Nicole said.
For a period during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were only offering carryout food. The Greenlands said it was difficult to see people eating in the parking lot in the cold and elements.
“We now call it our free restaurant because it’s not only for those who don’t have a physical address, but it’s for those who want a meal or are hungry, you’re welcome to come. Just show up,” Nicole Greenland said.
For dinner on Sunday, the Greenlands bring their four kids who are all under 13.
“We set the table and bring out the food. Sometimes we do karaoke or minute-to-win-it games, but their favorite thing is sitting and watching a movie,” Nicole said.
The Hope Cafe has a menu, but it sometimes changes according to the weather. For example, on chilly days they might have one of their biggest hits — tomato soup.
“But as you can tell, I don’t have a West Virginia accent. That’s because I’m from Jamaica. So, sometimes we’ll do jerk chicken and rice and peas or something like that,” Nicole said.
Aside from grants, the Elks Lodge awards more scholarships than anyone else in the United States besides the government, Romino said. He also said that the Elks Lodge has the largest drug awareness program in the U.S. and nationally, they are considered a veteran service organization by the U.S. Government.
“We are very, very proud of what we do with the money our wonderful members donate,” Romino said.
