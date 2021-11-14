FAIRMONT — Anthony Masturzo was raised knowing every kids deserves a toy at Christmas.
For the sixth year, Masturzo single-handedly organized a softball tournament where the cost of admission isn’t money, but a toy. At 5 a.m. Saturday morning, he was out at Windmill Park in Fairmont, braving the cold to ensure these toys get collected and sent to the annual Marion County Christmas Toy Shop.
Athletes bundled against the elements came together at the park as scattered snowflakes drifted onto muddy fields, but that didn’t deter them or Masturzo.
“I thought about cancelling it, but they told me, ‘No it’s for the kids.’” Masturzo said.
Several picnic tables under the pavilion were piled high with toys of all shapes and sizes, some of the players even brought a few bikes.
“It’s crazy the stuff people will bring,” Masturzo said. “This is how many we usually get, it’s this or more and I’ve got some pretty big toys this year.”
Usually the games bring in around 250 to 300 toys, but Masturzo said that they usually don’t count them before the toys are loaded up and taken to the Toy Shop headquarters at the Marion County Election Center.
It wasn’t long before Butch Tennant, director of the Toy Shop, arrived to pick up the toys. Leaving the park, he could hardly see out of his rear-view mirror.
“You can’t hardly get that many toys at one time from anybody and this is a great effort from the tournament and Anthony does a great job with it,” Tennant said. “People come out to play in the snow and rain. It really means a lot to us and we really appreciate it.”
The Toy Shop has already raised around $13,000 toward their goal of $20,000. Tennant is confident that, with the community’s help, they’ll easily make their goal.
“We’re getting there,” Tennant said. “We’re working now sorting [the toys] and next week we’re going to start bagging them up and matching them to the paperwork that’s come in from the schools.”
All the applications for the Toy Shop have been submitted at this point through the schools. This year, the toy pick up will be Nov. 27 starting at 3 p.m. in a drive-thru format, similar to last year. A queue will be formed through Palatine Park leading to the Election Center.
The Toy Shop is still receiving donations of both money and toys. The Election Center will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for anyone to stop by and drop off donations. For more information, call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385.
The Marion County Family Resource Network is selling custom-made Christmas decorations for donations to the Toy Shop of $5 or more. Contact them at 304-366-4445.
“The Toy Shop is very, very, very appreciated.” Masturzo said. “They make sure that kids get what they deserve, what they need and what they want. That’s what it’s all about.”
