CHARLESTON — Two Harrison County residents are among the latest casualties of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
DHHR reports the deaths of a 59-year old woman and a 69-year old woman, both from Harrison County, a 62-year old woman from Jackson County, and an 87-year old woman from Monroe County, bringing the state's total COVID-19 deaths up to 254. On Sept. 1, there were 222 deaths from COVID-19 in West Virginia, a 14.41% jump.
According to DHHR, there have been 463,686 total confirmed lab results received for COVID-19, with 11,808 total cases and 254 deaths. In th epast 24 hours, DDHR said, 147 new COVID-19 cases were identified and there are 2,806 active cases in West Virginia.
“As families mourn the loss of their loved ones, we remind all West Virginians to do their part to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary.
Cases per county: Barbour (35), Berkeley (840), Boone (162), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (601), Calhoun (20), Clay (30), Doddridge (13), Fayette (421), Gilmer (20), Grant (144), Greenbrier (108), Hampshire (93), Hancock (128), Hardy (75), Harrison (306), Jackson (219), Jefferson (396), Kanawha (1,753), Lewis (36), Lincoln (126), Logan (529), Marion (233), Marshall (136), Mason (122), McDowell (74), Mercer (350), Mineral (148), Mingo (289), Monongalia (1,504), Monroe (138), Morgan (41), Nicholas (58), Ohio (301), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (55), Preston (142), Putnam (353), Raleigh (397), Randolph (228), Ritchie (6), Roane (37), Summers (22), Taylor (110), Tucker (13), Tyler (15), Upshur (50), Wayne (300), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (324), Wyoming (73).
Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Hardy, and Mason counties in this report.
