WHITE HALL — Marion County residents can now take a book or leave a book at two new locations at the Middletown Commons.
Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, members of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and other community members gathered Wednesday outside of Apple Annie’s and next to Spa Oasis to celebrate the installation of two new Little Free Libraries. One is outside on the sidewalk, while a second one is inside of what’s known as the “common area” inside the mall.
Susan May, executive director at Literacy Volunteers of Marion County, said she is excited to celebrate the installation and promote literacy in Marion County.
“The premise is ‘take a book leave a book,’ but if you don’t have a book to leave that’s OK, take one anyway — take a couple, take one home to the kids, the grandkids. The whole premise is just to get as many people reading as we can to help fight illiteracy in Marion County,” May said.
The illiteracy rate in Marion County is 19%, May said, which is high, compared to the national average of 12%, according to Think Impact, a Boston-based company that collects career data and statistics. May said being able to read is important because reading is the basis for everything.
“If you can’t read a doctor’s prescription, the note that came home from your school’s teacher or you can’t fill out a job application — there’s so many things and it all boils down to literacy. ... Our illiteracy rate in Marion County is high and so we’re here to change that,” May said.
Dignitaries held a ribbon cutting event outside of Apple Annie’s, where the eatery provided cookies for the guests. During the event, Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jonathan Board reiterated the importance of reading.
“We want to congratulate you on this. I think to some, it may seem small, but to most of us, we can recognize that reading is probably one of the most important aspects of life. You can learn and train yourself to do anything. So, I congratulate you, as we all do. This is a very big day,” Board said.
Afterwards, guests discussed the libraries and books and May shared information on their tutoring program. Literacy Volunteers of Marion County provides free one-on-one tutoring to anyone, regardless of age, gender, race or income level. They offer tutoring in reading, English grammar, English as a Second Language, spelling and math, which was highly requested, May said.
General Acquisitions LLC Co-owner and Developer of Middletown Commons David Biafora said the Commons has a space available for events for the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County to use, free of charge. Biafora said he is looking forward to using the space that was formerly part of the Middletown Mall to host events, potentially.
“The Commons is something for everybody and we want people here spending their days or evenings. I don’t want to take away from this today, but I want to have events and people using this center for the community — inside and outside. Whether it’s school dances in the open atrium areas; we’re open to a lot of ideas here,” Biafora said.
May said they are also promoting their organization, as many people may not know about Literacy Volunteers of Marion County as a helpful resource for community members.
“We’re here and we’re here to help. ... I’m excited, I’m thrilled. These have been about 10 months to a year in the making, but thanks to the hard efforts of the Times West Virginian, David Biafora and his company and Joe Joyce, who took the time to refit and refurbish (the old newspaper) boxes. So, we’re thrilled that they’re finally here and in such a high traffic area, where we know there will be lots of people that can use them,” May said.
For more information on the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County or to make a donation, call 304-366-6055 or visit their website or Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.