FAIRMONT — Two Marion County teachers have been recognized for classroom innovation by being awarded mini-grants from The West Virginia Public Education Collaborative at West Virginia University and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
The request for proposals resulted in 198 applications from educators across West Virginia and ended with 23 unique projects that were selected to pilot during the 2023-24 school year.
Sandra Cress, who teaches art for kindergarten through eighth grades at Fairview Middle School, submitted a project entitled “Painting That Literally Talks to You.” Her students will create interactive artwork that can be used as an instructional took for younger students and develop a greater appreciation for the use of visual art.
Margie Suder, who teaches science, engineering technology, art and mathematics, at East Fairmont Middle School, submitted a science and forensic science project for consideration in the mini-grant program. Students will “delve into forensic science and criminal justice by participating in the investigative process, from evidence to mock trial.”
The grant program provides teachers up to $4,000 to fund their multidisciplinary projects.
According to WVPEC Executive Director Donna Hoylman Peduto, the program is an outgrowth of a teacher listening tour conducted by the Benedum Foundation and facilitated by The EdVenture Group.
“We wanted to receive insights directly from the field to learn about teachers’ concerns and needs,” Hoylman Peduto said. “The overwhelming response called for teacher-led innovation to help spark students’ enthusiasm and interest. Our hope is that these mini-grants provide teachers with the resources they need to bring creative learning experiences into their classrooms while continuing to positively impact students.”
The projects focus on one of five categories — STEAM, Career and Technical Education, Family Engagement, English Language Arts and Special Education – and will fuel inspirational learning in different ways.
In other project grants, Monongalia County middle school students will pilot drones and compete in aerial competitions through teamwork and coding. Fourth graders in Randolph County will create a podcast for their school and local community, while other students will take to the outdoors to care for beehives and chickens.
In Lincoln County, students will explore careers in broadcast journalism while fourth and fifth graders from Ohio County will use 3D prototypes to help businesses solve problems.
Varying in approach and resolve, each project will target high-need populations, span multiple disciplines, exhibit real-world experiences, expose career pathways and demonstrate sustainability beyond the funding cycle.
“These grants afford teachers the opportunity to introduce new teaching strategies and materials into the classroom to ultimately help improve academic outcomes and promote equitable learning,” Benedum Foundation Senior Program Officer Melanie Claxton said. “We are eager to see these projects in action and solicit innovative ideas that can be shared with other teachers to possibly scale best practices and new approaches to creative learning.”
Projects will be funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and overseen by the WVPEC. These awards will be administered through the WVU Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and oversees private donations on behalf of the University.
Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said Cress and Suder are “two of our best” when asked about the mini-grant awards.
She also praised Hoylman Peduto and the WVPEC for continually supporting innovation in the classroom.
“She knows the great work and expertise that resides in the walls of Marion County Schools and we’re grateful for that,” Heston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.