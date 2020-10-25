CLARKSBURG — A U.S. Magistrate in the North Central Division of U.S. District Court has accepted guilty pleas from two men who were charged with drug trafficking in Monongalia County earlier this year.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over court hearings for Daniel Meadows, 49, of Morgantown and Donald Noel Smith, 41, of Oakland, Maryland, admitted to one count each of unlawful use of a communication facility in a federal courtroom in Clarksburg.
U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said the two men were distributing drugs in March 2020 in Monongalia County. Both men face up to four years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the cases on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
