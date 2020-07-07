Two men drown in Dent's Run Monday evening

MANNINGTON — Two men drowned in a pond near Dent’s Run Monday evening, while going for a swim in the area outside Mannington.
According to Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, a call came in around 6 p.m. Monday reporting three people swimming in the pond. Two had been struggling in the water and the third person was unable to help.
“We found out that three fellows went in swimming in the small lake,” Riffle said. “One of them started having trouble, the other two tried to help. The one who was having trouble went under and took one of the others under with him. The third had pulled one of his buddies out and attempted to revive him but could not.”
Riffle said emergency services arrived on the scene and attempted to revive the person who was pulled out of the water. However, he was unable to be revived, and the other victim was still in the water.
“A volunteer from the Mannington Fire Department, the rescue squad got there and tried to revive him,” Riffle said. “They found the other victim still in the water and got him out. They were pronounced dead at the scene.”
The third person swimming in the pond was uninjured in the incident, Riffle said.
One of the men who drowned was identified as Dalton Lee Shuck, 23, of Fairmont, whose obituary said he “passed being a hero, on Monday, July 6th, 2020, at Dent’s Run as a result of a drowning accident.” A graduate of East Fairmont High, Shuck was a self-employed glass blower.
Riffle withheld information about the other man involved in the drowning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.