FAIRMONT — The Tygart Valley United Way recognized their Leadership Society over refreshments Thursday for the first time since 2019.
“We were laughing that we actually scheduled this event three years ago, at this venue and so we’re excited to finally, actually have it here,” Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said.
Over drinks and hors d’oeuvres, 29 members of their new Senator Society, which is for donors who have reached a cumulative donation total of $10,000 to United Way, were recognized for their contributions at Stone House Lavender. The group is named after the fact that many of the United States Senators from West Virginia are from the counties included in the Tygart Valley United Way, including West Virginia’s current Senator Joe Manchin.
The contributions support 46 programs and 32 health and human service agencies across all five counties — Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour, and Tucker.
“We’re thrilled to induct 30 board members into the first year of the society and that deserves a round of applause,” White said.
One of the honored guests was D.D. Meighen, Minister at Central Christian Church and West Virginia University Campus Ministries, along with his wife Mary Meighen. He said that he has been giving to the United Way for around 40 years because it’s just something he finds beneficial to the community.
“You just decide that a community needs your help. And I thought, beyond the churches, the thing that serves the community best for me in the name of faith is the United Way. The agencies they help, the services they offer and the performance that they give are exceptional. It’s been expanding every year now and has expanded into adjoining counties. It helps us to see how we are a global community,” Meighen said.
Fellow honored guest, former Marion County Chamber of Commerce board of directors chairperson and East Fairmont High School Foundation chairperson Mary Jo Thomas said she has been donating and volunteering with the United Way for as long as she can remember. Thomas, her daughter and her late husband have all been a campaign chairman for the United Way.
“In my career, I worked in welfare. ... Many of our people who desperately needed help we could not have helped had it not been for the United Way. They didn’t fit the criteria, but they were in desperate need. So, the United Way agencies were who helped my clients, so I felt that I should give back, too. Then, years ago my mother helped with the Red Feather’s Campaign and I’d go around and help with her, so it’s sort of a generational thing. ... The need is great, but the desire to help is, as well,” Thomas said.
The honored quests were given a gift bag filled with items valued at $500. Their names were also added to a plaque that will be on display at the Tygart Valley United Way office.
The goal for this year’s Tygart Valley United Way campaign is $625,000. They will be hosting a variety of fundraising events throughout the year, including Dancing With the Stars in October.
For more information about the Tygart Valley United Way, visit their website or call 304-366-4550.
