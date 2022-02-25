FAIRMONT — During a year defined by cancellations and hesitant donors, the Tygart Valley United Way still surpassed its fundraising goal.
Thursday, the United Way’s campaign co-chairs held a virtual announcement recounting the year’s struggles and how their fundraisers and supported nonprofits persevered through 2021. Co-chairs Rosemary Thomas and Blair Nuzum-Wise were excited to announce the campaign raised over $630,000.
The 2021 campaign kicked off in September with a goal of raising $620,000 to fully fund all the United Way’s programs in its five-county region of Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties.
CEO Brett White said the community really came through this year.
“Our community stepped up to the plate and we’re so appreciative they trust us with these dollars and we’re going to get right back to work putting them to use,” White said. “I think the community is really starting to understand what we’re trying to do as a region and not individual communities. We’re looking at bigger programs and bigger problems to solve.”
Nuzum-Wise agreed with White.
“Working together as a region rather than individually, we’ve achieved greater results and served more people,” Nuzum-Wise said. “But we couldn’t have done it without [the donors].”
According to White, individual donors made the difference in the campaign this year. Numbers from other sources such as workplace campaigns were down but many individuals donated to achieve the goal.
Thomas said the fundraiser wasn’t anything like they expected when they announced it in September.
“I can tell you for sure it is not the same campaign we anticipated when we got in that canoe and promised we were charting a new course,” Thomas said. “[I’m] so pleased and so proud of our agencies who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic.”
But some things were the same as usual, the largest contribution came from the South Fairmont Rotary and its Celebration of Lights held at Morris Park. The 2021 event was a huge success having raised $75,000 for the United Way campaign.
However, the biggest blow to the fundraising came last month, when organizers announced that the 2021 Dancing with the Stars event — usually the second-largest donation source for the campaign — would be canceled.
Following that news, White wasn’t hopeful about reaching the goal.
He said even up until last week when the final numbers came through, he still wasn’t sure if the goal would be met.
“It took us a lot longer to reach the goal than it usually does so we weren’t sure we’d make the goal until a few days ago when we crossed over,” White said. “We’re really thrilled to be able to do this for the community.”
Usually, the United Way’s annual campaign ends at the turn of the new year. However, 2021 was an abnormal case in many ways. The ups and downs of the COVID pandemic caused uncertainty, specifically with the Dancing with the Stars event, which was first postponed then finally canceled.
The event’s postponement shifted the end date of the campaign to February of this year, but when it was canceled the organizers used that time to persuade the donors and advertisers to leave their dollars in the hands of the United Way.
Normally the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, who co-sponsors the Dancing with the Stars event, takes a split of the proceeds. However, the Chamber board donated its cut — $34,000 — to the United Way campaign.
“We are just indebted to the couples who were taking part in Dancing with the Stars who helped us convince sponsors and people who had purchased tickets to allow those dollars stay and help the campaign,” White said. “That was critical for us in order to meet the goal. We’re so thankful to both the couples and the Chamber.”
The funding from the campaign will support 46 programs and 39 health and human service agencies across the five-county region.
