FAIRMONT — Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said he is happy to have the 2023 Annual Campaign in the rearview mirror despite surpassing their goal of $625,000.
“If you have spent any time with me over the last nine months, you know that I 100% believe this has been my absolute hardest campaign in my 15 years with United Way,” White said.
Some of the issues include changes with societal standards and an overall decrease in volunteerism, White said.
“Our world is going through dramatic societal shifts which are upending in the workplace, how people engage with activities and obligations, and we are seeing alarming trends of volunteerism and engagement going down across the board,” White said.
But, White said there was no way he would miss the opportunity to celebrate, even if they didn’t reach their goal, as they have not been able to host the event for the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the difficult season, they raised $628,165, which was 101% of their goal.
“No matter what was going to happen with reaching our goal, we were going to be here today and we were going to celebrate the hundreds of individuals and companies who make our community a better place,” White said.
The campaign theme for 2023 was “It Starts With You,” which was meant as a way to inspire others to get involved. On Thursday afternoon, community leaders gathered at the Robert Mollohan Research Center to celebrate the end of the campaign with lunch, an awards ceremony and a performance from Fairmont Senior High cheerleaders.
The Tygart Valley United Way recognized the more than 925 individual donors that contributed to their $625,000 goal. Of their donors, 130 donated at least $500 to the campaign. Money raised will fund 46 programs at 32 agencies throughout the five-county area Tygart Valley United Way services.
The South Fairmont Rotary Club’s Celebration of Lights, which is held annually at Morris Park, donates 100% of proceeds to the Tygart Valley United Way. The program raised $65,000 over the holiday season, which was the largest single donation of the 2023 campaign.
At the celebration on Thursday, South Fairmont Rotary Club member Jim Chadwell said he’s happy to be the largest contributor, maybe for the third year in a row, and to see the money be put to good use.
“We’re happy to grow it and we’re looking forward to some big changes this coming year,” Chadwell said.
Chadwell said their work is not possible without help from volunteers.
“It can’t be done without volunteers, even from the management and managing this project — it’s gone from three or four to about a dozen that are each in charge of a different aspect of the project. So, those people happen to be Rotarians and United Way volunteers, so it all works,” Chadwell said.
White agreed.
“I still believe that our greatest power is through service. It sounds cliché, but I believe we can affect more change through service and engagement than any legislator or government can. We can change lives and I believe that this trend (of declining civic engagement) will reverse itself, because it is part of the fabric of who we are, as West Virginians and Americans,” White said.
Mon Power held the largest workplace campaign, raising over $64,000, Fairmont State University raised $25,000 and Christ Episcopal Church donated $30,000. Dancing with the Stars hosted more than 500 people and raised over $76,000.
White said they will celebrate their 2023 campaign success and quickly get ready for the next campaign season. For more information on the Tygart Valley United Way, visit their website.
