MANNINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways warns motorists that traffic will be delayed for 16 days beginning Monday near Mannington.
Work crews will be milling, paving and performing work on the shoulder on U.S. 250 from the junction of County Road 91, Pine Grove Road, to the junction of County Road 250/7, Salt Lick Road, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 20.
The work is expected to be conducted during daytime operations only, according to a release from WVDOH.
One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Motorists should expect delays.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. In the event of inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, the road project schedule could change.
