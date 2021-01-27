FAIRMONT — An abandoned storefront in the Meadowbrook Mall will soon be transformed into a COVID-19 vaccination mega-site.
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, in conjunction with the Harrison County Health Department and Community Care of West Virginia, will open the former Elder-Beerman clothing store near Target on Feb. 10 where potentially thousands of doses of vaccines can be administered per day.
“The hospital works closely with all the local health departments,” said Michael Tillman, president and CEO of UHC. “The health departments and UHC wanted to have the capability to do large numbers of vaccines should we have that available. If you don’t plan now and it becomes available, you’re sitting there without a plan.”
Having such a large facility will allow different health care entities to come together and fight the pandemic in one place.
“We bring to the table a large number of resources that perhaps the health departments don’t have,” Tillman said. “Should we be fortunate enough to get vaccines, it would be open to any West Virginian.”
Tillman said UHC will maintain the space, and allocate employees to administer vaccines that are available on a particular day. He said the center has the potential to be open seven days a week, and health care workers from different organizations can work there on the days that vaccines are delivered.
The Marion County Health Department is a partner organization in this planned project, according to a press release from UHC, and Tillman said its administrator, Lloyd White, has been present on Zoom planning meetings for the space. White did not return calls by deadline.
“At the mall, the hospital will rent the space,” Tillman said. “If we get to do this, workers will come from the health departments, from the hospital, from schools of nursing; there will be workers from all over the place.”
Up to this point, UHC has only been administering vaccines to employees and volunteers of the hospital. However, when the clinic opens, it will be available to all West Virginians who need to be vaccinated, and Tillman said registration will likely be attached to the state’s new electronic COVID-19 system.
“At the hospital our vaccination has really been limited to employees, volunteers and medical staff at this point,” Tillman said. “If we get the clinic open, it’ll be open for any residents of West Virginia. North Central West Virginia has become more and more one community, and that’s why we work closely with various counties.”
Steve Pasquariello, a resident of Farmington, said he is turning 90 years old soon, and has not yet gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He said he would like to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.
“I’ve called different places and I can’t get answers,” Pasquariello said. “I thought I should have had my shot a long time ago. At my age, I thought I should have had a shot.”
Tillman said this clinic is a long-term way for UHC to get as many people as possible vaccinated. While doses of the vaccine will probably still come in at uncertain times and quantities, the mega-clinic would be able to use every vaccine that is available so no dose gets wasted.
“This is not a plan for, ‘OK, we have 500 vaccines, let’s administer them,’” Tillman said. “This is a plan for large-scale vaccinations; something that might operate three, four, five days a week and do 1,000 to 2,000 vaccinations.”
The announcement comes a week after President Joe Biden announced an aggressive plan to administer 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first 100 days of his presidency. However, as the coronavirus continues to prove it’s not going anywhere, some critics of Biden’s plan say his plan may not be large enough.
