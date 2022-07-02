MORGANTOWN — On Olena Martynenko’s first visit to the U.S., she came as a molecular biologist on a mission for NASA. On her latest visit, she fled from the bombs in her home of Ukraine.
Olena and her husband, Petro Bruyaka, traveled from their home in Kyiv in January of this year to visit their daughter, Olga Buryaka, who is a professor of business at West Virginia University.
Their vacation was cut short by the Russian invasion of their homeland not long into their trip.
With only tourist visas in hand and the majority of their personal belongings back home. Olena and Perto are living with their daughter in Morgantown awaiting the long approval process of “temporary protection status,” which would essentially mark them as refugees from the war.
“We know that once [my parents] get the temporary status protection, they will be eligible for some kind of health care,” Olga said. “I was crossing my fingers, hoping that during this process nothing would happen to them health-wise.”
But their hopes were crushed when Petro had to have emergency cataract surgery when his eye reached critical pressure. That resulted in a $10,000 medical bill.
Then, just a few weeks ago, Olena had to be rushed to the emergency room because of an issue with her heart. They’ve yet to receive that bill, but Olga is worried about what will come.
Both her parents are retired — Olena is 68 and Petro is 70 — and receive a small pension from the Ukrainian government, but don’t have access to their money back home.
Even if they had access to their funds, these out-of-pocket medical expenses would still be nearly insurmountable. And because of their current visa status, they’re being treated in the system as medical tourists.
The weight of their medical issues and the stress from the war has taken its toll on Olena and Petro, neither of whom speak much English.
“We’re very worried because we don’t want to be a burden to Olga,” Petro said, his daughter working as a translator. “We don’t want to be a burden to American society either. We’re asking for help, during this period of time where we can’t handle these expenses.”
So now the three of them are stuck with hospital bills and even more coming, while they watch the war in their home country unfold a world away.
Olga said her parents watch for war updates 24/7, and they has cousins and friends who are fighting in the Ukrainian army against the Russian invaders.
Being in the United States during this time, Olga and her parents have felt the outpouring of love from Americans and the support for them and their fight back home.
Olga recounted a woman who hugged her mother in the street when the two of them were out and the woman found out they were Ukrainians.
“There are people in Morgantown who come up to us, even people who don’t know us but notice my bag with the Ukrainian flag or a pin of the flag I wear,” Olga said. “They would just come up and hug my mom after hearing our story.”
In Ukraine, the majority of the support the citizens hear about are official statements from President Joe Biden or the delivery of military arms, so when people like Olena and Petro see the outpouring of support for their home, they feel obligated to overcome the Russian assault.
Of all the small gestures of support, Petro said, “It matters.”
“We’re aware and grateful for the support that the United States and Europe have provided to Ukraine,” Petro said. “With all this help, it’s almost our duty to win.”
“People of all different professions are fighting and have volunteered to defend Ukraine,” Olena said. “One of Olga’s childhood friends who is an actor and writer is now fighting in the army.”
But even with the verbal and physical support Olga and her family have felt since the war began, they’re still left in this medical limbo.
Until Petro and Olena are processed for their temporary protection status, they’re left with this financial dilemma, and Olga is at an impasse.
The couple is grateful for the Milan Puskar Health Right having provided them with medications at no cost and the WVU Law Clinic has offered to help with their protection status and represent them pro bono.
The Times West Virginian reached out to WVU Medicine and the WVU Law Clinic, but did not receive contacts prior to deadline for this story.
Olga and her parents are at the point where they’re asking for help from the community to pay for their medical expenses until her parents are able to qualify for some sort of health coverage.
”When I look at them, I can’t say, ‘Well, next year when we have insurance, we’ll go see doctors,’ because it might be too late by then,” Olga said. “I’m not American, so I’m discovering the system. So maybe there is some way, so that’s why now I’m asking for help.”
If interested in supporting Olga and her family or to offer advice or encouragement, email their local support group at help.ukraine.morgantown@gmail.com or visit www.morgantown-ua.info.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.