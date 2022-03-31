FAIRMONT — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Olga Buyaka struggles daily to get accurate information about her aunt who is still in the war-torn capital city of Kyiv.
She said she tries to stay off social media and instead keeps in contact with her cousin via messaging who is trying to get his mother out of the city to safety.
“I confirm everyday she is alive,” said Buyaka, an associate professor in the John Chambers College of Business and Economic at West Virginia University. “We just send message with plus and respond with plus-plus. That way, we know it’s positive.”
One of the hardest realities for her since she moved to the U.S. in 2008 after getting her doctorate in France, is to explain to people that the Russian war is not new. She said it has been going on since 2014.
“It really started in 2014 and has been brewing for a long time and we just need to get the truth out,” she said.
Buyaka refers to 2014’s Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, which at first focused on Crimea and parts of the Donbas region, which was recognized internationally as part of Ukraine.
She said since the 2022 attacks broke out, the Ukrainian and Russian community in Morgantown has come together to hold candlelight vigils and other events to show support for their country. However, the events are also aimed at educating U.S. residents who may not have accurate information about the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Buyaka, said there are three key things Americans can do to show support for her homeland. She said donating funds to relief organizations should be top of the list, secondly, stay informed with accurate information and third, simply to pray.
She said her parents, who live with her family in Morgantown, have become encouraged seeing West Virginians donning pins bearing the map of Ukraine on them, and government offices lighting up the exterior of their buildings with the Ukrainian flag’s colors. Her son’s hockey team, the Morgantown Blades, placed stickers of the Ukrainian flag on their helmets to show solidarity for him and his family’s country.
In Fairmont, John Basagic erected a replica of the Ukrainian flag on the lawn of the old Post Office building at 200 Fairmont Ave.
Basagic said it’s his way of showing support for Ukraine.
“They need help, so it’s just a good thing to do,” Basagic said.
Basagic, who is 67, said he has family in that region of the world and is concerned about their well-being.
“Everyone has to do their little part to help,” Basagic said.
Meanwhile, in Washington, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the U.S. is sending $500 million in direct aid to Ukraine above and beyond the $13.6 billion that Congress approved earlier this month for Ukraine as part of a broader spending bill, as reported by The Associated Press.
Buyaka said members of the Ukrainian community in Morgantown are putting together first aid kits and other packages for children who have fled to nearby Poland to take refuge.
“They need to see the world is with them,” Buyaka said.
