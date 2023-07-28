FAIRMONT — While Ukraine asserts its right to exist in a war against Russian aggression, three brothers in Morgantown are working to ensure that within the American public’s mind, Ukraine stands as a distinguished entity with its own proud history and tradition.
Vovk Foundation’s work stretches back to Soviet times, when massive propaganda against Ukrainian opinion leaders took place.
“As you can imagine, a lot of the outrageous propaganda relegated was around things like calling our cadre of philosophers, scholars and historians Nazis, revengeful people and anti-Polish, all these sorts of things,” Zenovy Wowczuk, one of the brothers who founded the Vovk Institute, said. “So, categorically, one of the things we want to get out of the foundation is to help set the truth worldwide around what the impact and legacy of these people really is.”
It’s work that runs into today. Run by Zenovy, Yurij and Borys Wowczuk, the Vovk Foundation, which is based in Morgantown, is working to counteract that misinformation and more that comes out as a result of the war.
However, counteracting misinformation isn’t the only thing the foundation does. Forward looking, the foundation is focused on the reconstruction and revitalization of Ukraine after the war. They also raise funds and provide humanitarian support to soldiers and medical infrastructure in the country. Vovk has ties throughout both the U.S. and senior levels of the current Ukrainian government.
The foundation was also among the companies honored at a ceremony called the Top 100 USA Entrepreneurs with Ukrainian Origins. The event is put on by a company named Top USA Awards, led by Taras Lavrovskyi and Diana Hetun. The couple actually arrived in the United States nine months ago from Ukraine. The company, formerly known as Top:UA, creates books about successful entrepreneurs in each field, as well as organizes events, dinners and galas. Lavrovskyi and Hetun brought the company with them when they left the country. They noticed there was no Oscar equivalent for business in the U.S.
“So basically what we see is we have Oscar for the cinema, we have Grammy for the music, but we don’t have any function like that for the business,” Lavrovskyi said. “So that’s why we created the company, Top USA awards. We want to recognize the best of the best entrepreneurs in each field in the United States.”
Once the Top 100 honorees are chosen, Lavrovskyi presents them in a book that shares the same name as the ceremony, which he plans to distribute through Amazon and other retailers.
For the inaugural Top USA event, Lavrovskyi wanted to honor entrepreneurs with Ukrainian origins. Part of Top USA’s goal is to expand what the meaning of Ukrainian means to the American public.
“We didn’t make this event in the context of the war,” Lavrovskyi said. “This is the culture and nation, the purpose as I said is to spread all Ukrainian culture and show how Ukrainianians are great and not only successful on the battlefield, but also in business.”
The Vovk Foundation sponsored the event. The company will have different themes each year.
Zenovy Wowczuk said the foundation came about because the brothers were looking for a formidable way to honor their father, who passed away last fall. They also wanted to carry on their grandfather’s legacy, himself a noted scholar, politician, writer and leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists.
“He was born in the early part of the 20th century, he was an agronomist by training,” Zenovy Wowczuk said. “He lived in Kharkiv in the east, and became a school teacher. While he was a school teacher, he saved a Jewish family from the Nazis. And as a result of that, you know, many years after his death, he was awarded the righteous among nations by the country of Israel.”
As a leader of the organization, Wowczuk’s grandfather worked to maintain Ukrainian identity for half his life.
It’s work that the brothers continue. Nikki Bowman Mills, who works for New South Media Inc., said that the brothers have deep ties to West Virginia. She said that the foundation draws from their heritage which is what truly makes them stand out.
“I work a lot with foundations in the state,” Mills said. “I don’t know of any foundation that is West Virginia based that solely focuses their energies and outreach to amplify facts about Ukraine and Ukrainian nationalism and education. It’s really important to them. I don’t know of anyone else specifically doing that in the state.”
