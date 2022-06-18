FAIRMONT — While Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop has been in business on the edge of downtown Fairmont for some months now, Friday, the local diner got a shot in the arm.
Members of the Marion County business community turned out to commemorate the sandwich shop, which has been open since January, for becoming a part of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Community leaders, Uncle Ronnie’s employees and members of the Chamber of Commerce, MVB Bank, Fairmont Community Development Partnership and Main Street Fairmont gathered for a ceremonial ribbon cutting in support of the business. After the ceremony, the sandwich provided guests with lunch.
“I feel very excited. The Fairmont community has been fantastic to me. If I have any questions or need any help, everybody’s right on top of it to help me,” Owner Ronnie Bosley said.
Uncle Ronnie’s offers a variety of specialty sandwiches and subs — many of which are named after some of Bosley’s closest friends.
During the ribbon cutting, Marion County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair Johnathan Board offered words of encouragement.
“I think food service — especially restaurants — are the bedrock of a community and it’s also a big risk, so we want to support and celebrate you,” Board said.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw agreed.
“It’s just exciting because we’ve had so many ribbon cuttings. For us, as a Chamber, it tells us that we have a growing business community and it’s only going to get better,” Shaw said.
Ronnie said the business has been going swimmingly. With his location being close to the courthouse and offices in the downtown area, he gets a lot of business during lunchtime.
“Just thank you to everybody in Fairmont — all of the citizens and people that have helped me be successful,” Bosley said.
Since opening, they have expanded to offer delivery, catering and a new menu with a variety of pizzas made using homemade sauces. Guests were able to try some of the new menu items Friday, as well. For example, the Mona Lisa — a white pizza made with olive oil, garlic, ricotta, basil, mozzarella, provolone and tomato.
“They are always striving to do better. They just rolled out a catering menu and they actually deliver and downtown businesses need that. You can get on the interstate and get anything you want to eat, but you can’t find the kind of food that you can here. The atmosphere is awesome and they are very community oriented,” Shaw said.
Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop is located at 91 Fairmont Ave. They are open Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. For more information, visit their Facebook or call 681-758-4102.
