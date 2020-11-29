FAIRMONT — After months of planning, fundraising and remodeling, the Union Mission has a new safe place for Marion County’s homeless residents to find lodging on freezing nights.
Located on Cleveland Street in the lower portion of the Union Mission building, the warming shelter accepts those who need lodging nightly from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
A socially-distanced eight beds are currently available. A restroom and shower facility are also part of the shelter.
Pastor Jeff Benedict, assistant director and men’s coordination at the Union Mission, described the warming shelter as a “low-barrier” facility.
“By low-barrier, we mean people may come in off the street, settle down and go to bed. People may come as they are, whatever their condition is, basically. As long as they don’t give us any issues or problems, they are welcome to come in out of the cold,” said Benedict.
Benedict said a Union Mission employee will greet individuals at the door and assign a bed.
“To get a bed, all you’ve got to do is show up at 10 p.m. It’s first come, first served. There will be a warming shelter monitor sitting at the desk as you walk in the door. He’ll greet you, take your name, and give you a bed for the night,” said Benedict. “At 6 a.m., you can go upstairs and have breakfast in our dining facility.”
Benedict pastored a church in Wheeling for 18 years before moving to Grafton in 2019 when he accepted the position with the mission. He is also a veteran of prison ministry.
Benedict said the shelter is simply another way to be good neighbors.
“It’s important we do this because these people are here in our community. We want to reach them and make sure they’re as safe as we can possibly help them be,” Benedict said. “Cold weather is a detriment to homeless people and we’ll run into zero-degree weather at some point. We’re basically trying to keep people from freezing to death.”
Pastor George Batten, executive director of the Union Mission, said the warming shelter opened Nov. 16 and has already housed a number of homeless residents He expects its popularity to increase as the next few months become increasingly colder.
“The issue here is hypothermia. It matters how many people we keep from freezing to death. Hypothermia can be deadly,” Batten said. “But even in warm weather, it will help homeless people stay away from rain. Rain, too, can cause hypothermia.”
The shelter’s eight beds will expand to 10 after the COVID-9 pandemic recedes.
“Because of COVID, we can only have eight beds now spaced apart. It will stay that way until the health department tells us otherwise,” Batten said.
Batten has been with the Union Mission since 1999 and has served in his current capacity for about a year. Batten is also pastor of Fairmont Christian Assembly.
The warming shelter is the latest offering from the Union Mission, which for years, has provided three meals a day, rooms and support services for Marion County’s homeless adults. Each day, the organization assists about 100 people.
“Our goal is to help the least, the last and the lost. We want to provide an open door and a warm, friendly face. From there, we want to build relationships with people in order to give them a hand-up from where they’re at in their lives,” said Benedict.
In October, volunteers from Faith Church International and LIFE United Methodist Church completed painting, wiring, plumbing and framing, which transformed the Union Mission’s former men’s dormitory into the warming shelter.
The organization’s leaders thanked Fairmont City Council, the Marion County Commission, the Marion County Health Department and private contributions and donations for helping the warming shelter come to fruition.
“There were many people involved in making the warming shelter happen,” said Benedict. “It’s been a good community effort that’s pulled people together for a good cause. We’re working hard to offer the homeless something in Jesus’ name. Our goal is to reach people and help them up.”
