FAIRMONT — When the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties reached the halfway point of its annual campaign on Nov. 6, the nonprofit’s leaders and board members knew they still had to raise its target goal of $500,000.
While volunteers and donors had already raised $274,650 of the big goal, West Virginia health care officials had just warned of a coming surge of COVID-19 cases, which could lead to more uncertainty in the local economy. At the same time, a surge could also mean more families being in need of the kinds of help that United Way agencies provide throughout the year.
Despite these challenges, the staff of the United Way and Campaign Chair Devanna Corley, have risen to the occasion. Corley said she is optimistic about the progress of the campaign, and believes the organization will reach the goal because of the community’s generosity. The United Way started a new initiative to collect donations from local small businesses. She said 365 Small Business Circle is a new program that encourages small businesses to just give $1 a day.
“We have developed a new program that will target small businesses,” Corley said. “It’s 365 Small Business Circle, and it allows a small business to make a contribution of $365, basically a dollar a day, and we are trying to backfill any loss of giving through that new program.”
United Way Executive Director Brett White, too, said the Small Business Circle has been a good tool for the United Way, and it is already raising money for the campaign.
“We are trying to engage with small businesses through the 365 program, so they understand we are working 365 days a year, so just give us one dollar a day to use in the community, and we are able to make a big difference with that,” White said. “We already have over 20 members of the Small Business 365 community, which is great.”
Corley said she understands that the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on the financial stability of many people in the county, which could take a chunk out of the average donation given to the United Way Campaign. However, she said the midway progress shows that people are still willing to give to the United Way to help fund its partner agencies, seeing that others are in need as well.
“I think that the need is so prevalent,” Corley said. “Because people’s needs are greater and you just are seeing it everywhere you look, it’s hard to try to ask for something when you know that there are so many people in need.”
Corley and White said the biggest funding source now will likely be the Celebration of Lights, which takes place in Morris Park throughout the end of the year. The park will open for the first day of the season the day after Thanksgiving, when the 500 light displays will be illuminated for the viewing by drivers and walkers.
“All of our major events whether it is Dancing With the Stars or the soup event we held at Fairmont State, there are so many things we just can’t do,” Corley said. “What we can always do is encourage people to come out and support the Morris Park holiday light event, because the United Way has been a great benefactor of that through the local rotary group.”
White said given the difficulty ahead in the United Way Campaign, he wants to encourage anyone who hasn’t yet donated to consider giving to the United Way, in order to push the funds raised closer to the final goal.
“Just because we are over that mark, every dollar is still important,” White said. “Every dollar is still critical; we need every single dollar we can put into this campaign, because the community is counting on us.”
Corley, too, said she is determined to continue promoting the campaign and its importance in funding nonprofits throughout Marion and Taylor counties. She said no matter the dollar amount, any donation helps to make this United Way Campaign successful.
“It certainly is going to take everyone pulling in the same direction to make sure we are moving forward together,” Corley said. “We are forging ahead to try to turn over every rock to make sure we have a successful campaign.”
“We are thrilled to be over the 50 percent mark certainly at this point in the campaign, but we know the first half is the easy half — now is the hard part,” White said. “Once you have already got in the folks who are your tried and true tested regular donors and workplaces, then it becomes the hard work of bringing in the last dollars. That’s where we are at now, but we live in a really great community and I am confident that they are going to help us reach the goal so we can help others in need.”
This year has already provided unprecedented challenges for the United Way, due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the cancellation of many of its annual events, from Dancing With the Stars to the Market in the Park.
“Not having Dancing With the Stars is already a huge hit for the campaign first off,” White said. “Dancing With the Stars, Market in the Park and the Reindeer Run, when you put those all together, you’re talking almost $40,000 of lost revenue for the campaign.”
To make a donation to the United Way Campaign, or for information on the Celebration of Lights, visit the United Way’s website at www.unitedwaymtc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.