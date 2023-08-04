FAIRMONT — Community leaders across different industries and fields sat at the same tables bright and early Thursday morning, brought together by local nonprofit Tygart Valley United Way at its leadership breakfast.
Held each year, the breakfast updates stakeholders from the agency’s five-county service area on the chapter’s efforts to support health, education, and financial stability in the Tygart Valley region, and to encourage the renewal of their financial support for related projects for a new campaign year.
“This event is really a kickoff for those that have always been great supporters for United Way,” United Way Board President Christine Miller said. “We do this as a way to say thank you and let them know we need their help.”
Tygart Valley United Way serves residents in Marion, Taylor, Barbour, Tucker, and Randolph counties.
The organization funds nonprofits in the region, and depends on the support of local businesses and community leaders, said CEO Brett White.
The breakfast was kicked off with remarks from Michael Davis, president of Fairmont State University, which hosted the breakfast.
Davis served as campaign co-chair for a United Way chapter in Virginia beginning in February 2020, right at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Where he had expected to participate in extensive in-person campaigning efforts, he and his wife were forced to adapt to an increasingly virtual nonprofit world.
But Davis maintained that the organization’s mission resonated with him deeply. That’s part of the reason he extended his term for a second year — to ensure it was supported in a time of transition.
“One of the things that we talked about a lot when we talked about giving to the United Way was the flexibility that an umbrella organization like the United Way provided during the pandemic,” Davis said. “It’s really important to have everybody here and to support the United Way.”
Davis was followed by an introduction to the 2024 campaign by White, and remarks on community leadership and the organization’s impact from Regional Engagement Director Angela Davis and Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert.
Tygart Valley United Way has had no small impact on the local community. Last year, the nonprofit served 33,378 individuals, funding more than 36,000 hours of in-home care, over 32,000 meals for individuals in need, and 6,265 nights of shelter for families in the region.
The organization also provided 576 individuals with disabilities educational opportunities, and 3,300 young people opportunities for leadership and academic growth.
“These are just a few of the critical needs being met through your generosity,” Gilbert added during the speech.
Gilbert was followed by Emerging Leaders Chair Katie Willard — who discussed sub-group United Way’s efforts to bolster local educational programming — and Shannon Yost, who provided updates on the organization’s media campaign.
With the start of its fall campaign, Tygart Valley United Way has set a new goal to raise $630,000 for local nonprofits, up from last year’s $625,000 goal. This year, funds will support 44 programs at 30 health and human service agencies, Gilbert said.
“I hope that the leaders go back to their companies and start making plans for the fall campaign — how they can help United Way, how they can encourage their employees to get involved,” White said.
“Today, we hope that we’ve built excitement for the start of the campaign,” Miller said. “We hope that we’ve reminded people why we’re here and that we really are here for good.”
