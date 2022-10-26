FAIRMONT — For the fifth year in a row, the Tygart Valley United Way is collecting winter garments for its Warm Coats, Warm Hearts Winter Clothing Drive.
The drive helps provide winter garments to those who cannot afford weather-appropriate clothing and often go without.
“The collection drive has grown each year, and we are thankful for the caring and giving nature of our community,” United Way CEO Brett White said.
Residents of Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties are asked to donate new or gently-worn winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves. All sizes are accepted.
The drive kicked off Oct. 15 and runs through Jan. 15.
Garments can be dropped off around the clock at the United Way offices at 221 Washington St., Fairmont and 10 11th St., Elkins.
There are also numerous public drop-off locations in Marion County, including Fairmont Federal Credit Union’s locations at the Gateway Connector, White Hall, 12th St., and Mannington; BC Bank’s Fairmont and Farmington locations; MVB Bank’s NASA Boulevard and Virginia Avenue locations and the Town of White Hall.
Public drop-off locations in Taylor County include The Mountain Statesman and the Taylor County Public Library. In Randolph County, garments can be dropped off at Citizens Bank in Elkins and Beverly.
In Barbour County, drop off garments at BC Bank in Philippi. And, in Tucker County, residents can drop off garments at Citizens Bank in Parsons.
Several corporate and community partners are also hosting collections of their own as well.
All collected items will be given to our partners, including Soup Opera, Friendship Fairmont, Connecting Link, Salvation Army, HOPE Inc., Taylor County Collaborative Family Resources, Heart and Hand House, Catholic Charities, Randolph-Tucker Children’s Advocacy Center, and the Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center.
