FAIRMONT — For the second time in two years, the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties is expanding.
On April 22, officials from the nonprofit’s Fairmont headquarters will travel to Elkins where it will officially announce the merger with the United Way of Randolph County.
The newly-merged organization will take on the name of Tygart Valley United Way and will serve Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour, and Tucker counties.
At the merger announcement, officials will gather in Elkins City Park at 401 Davis Ave. in Elkins from 11-11:30 a.m.
“The joining together of the two agencies brings over $635,000 in yearly campaign funds that support over 40 regional partner agencies,” states a press release from Brett White, executive director. “It will also solidify the organization as a regional leader to help address the challenges we face as we rebuild from COVID-19 and beyond.”
After the announcement, officials from United Way and the Elkins-Randolph Chamber of Commerce will install a Born Learning Trail at Elkins City Park. Volunteers will work on the trail installation that afternoon.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place.
