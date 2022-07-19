FAIRMONT — Since the mid-1990s, colleges have taken into account the type of community service students took part in during high school as a determining factor for admission.
Now, incoming students at Fairmont State University have a chance to continue giving back as they enroll in classes locally.
For the second year in a row, Fairmont State and the Tygart Valley United Way will team up for a 'Day of Action' for new students during the university’s welcome week. The day aims to provide a community service component to Fairmont State’s welcome week by enlisting students' help at various nonprofit agencies in Marion County and surrounding communities.
"This wonderful day of volunteerism connects individuals with the community in which we work and live," Fairmont State University Director of Career Services & Civic Engagement Susan Rodriguez said. "We are excited to once again, have the opportunity for our campus community consisting of students, employees and alumni to support the needs of our local United Way agencies."
Participants will have the option to choose projects including Celebration of Lights display repairs hosted by the Rotary Club of South Fairmont, a Palatine Park clean up hosted by the Fairmont State University Encova Career Development Center, dorm painting at Scott Place Homeless Shelter, organization and painting at the Soup Opera and the organization of donations for the United for Kids campaign along with some light cleaning and animal socialization at the Marion County Humane Society.
"The United Way is proud to partner with Fairmont State University for Day of Action again this year," Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said. "Our community only thrives when everyone is willing to give back and we’re excited that new Falcons will have this opportunity to explore our community and get involved."
The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. with live entertainment on the Falcon Center quad where participants will be served lunch. At 1 p.m. Fairmont State University Assistant Vice President for Educational and Career Success John Devault, Fairmont State University Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dianna Phillips and Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White will kick-off the event with service celebrations before participants are bussed to their projects at 1 p.m. Work is scheduled to wrap up around 4 p.m. that day.
All students, employees and alumni are encouraged to participate in the service projects off-campus, benefitting several agencies throughout Fairmont and surrounding communities.
