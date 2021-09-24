FAIRMONT — Although the Tygart Valley United Way has had to cancel several events, members are hopeful about hitting their 2021 fundraising goals.
The United Way’s fall campaign kick off event as well as the annual Leadership Breakfast were canceled and moved to more distanced formats. Organizers found themselves in a similar situation last fall for similar reasons — COVID-19 case numbers.
Despite events moving virtual or distanced, United Way Campaign Co-chair Rosemary Thomas is hopeful the nonprofit’s $620,000 goal will be met without a hitch.
“We’ve had some great success going virtual. For those events that are not as safe for the general public, we hope they will take full advantage of the mediums that are safe,” Thomas said. “Be those virtual or private.”
Plans now call for moving the recently-canceled Leadership Breakfast to a drive-thru celebration of leadership in October.
The campaign is pushing for workplace fundraising, where businesses and companies have their employees help raise amounts for the United Way’s goal.
“We’re really trying to get into the workplace. We have such a generous area that we serve as the Tygart Valley United Way,” Thomas said. “But we also serve a population that has a tremendous need. We’re striving to highlight those in the community with significant need.”
The Tygart Valley United Way was formed in April when the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties and the United Way of Randolph County merged. The larger agency helps fund human service agencies in Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor and Tucker counties and operates co-headquarters in Fairmont and Elkins.
Since there is such a diversity among both corporate and private donors, donors are able to designate what they’d like their donation to be spent toward.
“[Our] campaign is truly one-of-a-kind. It involves over 100 local workplaces and hundreds of individual donors,” said Campaign Co-chair Blair Nuzum-Wise in the campaign kickoff video. “Our goal is to raise everyone up together, but if you prefer your donation remain in your home county, we’re happy to honor that designation.”
Last fall, as uncertainty from COVID crept into the community, and organizers questioned whether the usual goal of $500,000 was achievable. However, even with many cancellations and hurdles, the 2021 campaign shattered the previous record and raised more than $520,000 for the organization.
This season, the goal is much larger than previous years at $620,000 due to this year’s expansion.
Thomas said when looking at the numbers the Randolph United Way raised before the merger, the goal should be met easily.
“Now that we’ve brought in Barbour, Tucker and Randolph, looking at that goal makes a lot of sense,” Thomas said. “It makes sense because of... the people that need to be served.”
Currently, the United Way has raised over $60,000 just a month into its campaign. Looking ahead to major events such as Dancing with the Stars and the Celebration of Life, Thomas and other organizers are excited for what’s to come.
“Every dollar raised is important and your [volunteer] time is invaluable,” Nuzum-Wise said. “No gift is too big or too small and all the money we raise stays right here at home.”
The campaign deadline has been extended into early 2022 this year to accommodate several workplace campaigns that are planned.
If interested in donating to the United Way, visit their website at www.tvunitedway.org or their Facebook page by searching @tvunitedway on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.