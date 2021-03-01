This story was updated at 4:17 p.m.
FAIRMONT — West Virginia lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would re-merge Pierpont Community and Technical College with Fairmont State University effective July 21.
However, one member of the Marion County Delegation said the bill has since been amended to allow the merger take place in 2022 instead of this July.
Del. Guy Ward, R-Marion County, said the revised merger date came after he and fellow Marion County lawmakers reviewed the bill. Ward said he is stuck in the middle of the re-merger argument and has not decided how he will vote on the bill yet.
"Recently, Pierpont's leadership was informed that apparently, you are being told that Pierpont is in agreement with the proposed consolidation with Fairmont State University. I am not the source of this information, but let me assure you, Pierpont's is NOT in favor of any such legislation that merges both institutions," states the letter, which was signed by Board Chairman Thomas J. Barlow, President Anthony Hancock and Student Government Association President Christopher Sunseri.
"We have also been informed that Fairmont State University believes they can save the State $4 million by this consolidation. Although we cannot confirm this, we think this can only be accomplished by the termination of approximately 50 to 60 full-time State Employees, 45% of the institution personnel costs. Additionally, we believe the consolidation will terminate administrative, business office, information systems, student services, and faculty positions. As well as our nationally-recognized workforce education programs," the letter states.
The letter also characterizes the re-merger issue as an "ongoing struggle to remain independent from FSU over the past four years" as directed by a 2008 law that forced universities to separate from the community and technical colleges they helped establish in the early 1970s.
"Currently, approximately 26% of Pierpont's student tuition is transferred to FSU and $10,000 in additional fees are levied against Pierpont’s students required to live in FSU housing. The yearly difference between Pierpont and FSU tuition is $2,652," the letter states. "Given that FSU's drive to have this legislation enacted is purely financial in our assessment, we believe community college students in North Central West Virginia will face increased tuition and additional fees due to housing costs. Thereby creating greater financial barriers to college access and a quality technical education."
Hancock's letter also points out how the tenuous relationship between the two colleges has left students caught in the middle, particularly when it comes to tuition costs.
"Please note that FSU students seeking an associate degree were not eligible to apply for the WV Invests Grant as FSU did not lower their tuition to community college rates for this group of students, thereby making them ineligible to receive the grant. Associate degree students in a combined institution will pay increased education expenses but, in general, will lose access to the WV Invests Grant. More students qualified for this grant at Pierpont than any other community and technical college in the State," states the letter.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-Marion County, said he has spoken to officials at both schools and is following the bill closely.
“I am still evaluating how a merger would affect the important mission of Pierpont to prepare students for the immediate workforce opportunities in North Central West Virginia," Garcia said via text to The Times West Virginian. "I want to see a transparent process that includes both Fairmont State and Pierpont when discussing this proposal.”
Sponsored by Del. Joe Statler, R-Monongalia County, chairman of the House Education Committee, House Bill 2805 calls for integrating the budgets of the two schools and making the community college a division of Fairmont State. The bill also allows Fairmont State to be exempt from rules and regulations from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Committee, which governs community and technical colleges.
The community college would be renamed Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education of Fairmont State University and would be a "fully integrated division of Fairmont State University," states the bill. The bill would also nullify a 2008 bill that ordered the two schools to separate and obtain individual accreditations.
"Effective July 1, 2021, the administrative head of the Pierpont College of Community 22 and Technical Education of Fairmont State University shall be a dean who shall be appointed by 23 the president of Fairmont State University," states the bill.
The bill also calls for Fairmont State and the re-merged community college to no longer have separate accreditations, but to seek one unified accreditation no later than June 30, 2022.
One of the bill's sponsors is House Majority Leader, Del. Amy Summers, R-Taylor County, whose district serves a small portion of Marion County. However, no other members of the Marion County delegation have co-sponsored the bill.
The bill calls for Fairmont State to establish an advisory board of "no less than five and no more than nine members" will guide the mission of the new community college division. The chairperson of the new advisory would have a seat on the larger Fairmont State Board of Governors. The bill also calls for merging the budgets of the two schools.
"All financial assets and liabilities, including fund balances, of Pierpont Community and Technical College are transferred from the authority of the board of governors of Pierpont Community and Technical College to the authority of the board of governors of Fairmont State University," states the bill. "Any capital debt service payment formerly the responsibility of Pierpont Community and Technical College continues in the required amount and is the responsibility of the board of governors of Fairmont State University."
This is a developing story.
