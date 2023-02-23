FAIRMONT — What began a year ago as a project that was scheduled to take five months is getting closer to finally being completed.
The $3.4 million rock wall abatement project that began in February on US 250 South will open to two-lane traffic on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m., according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
"Both lanes of traffic will resume normal traffic pattern. Reduce speed and use caution. Final overlay of asphalt will need to be completed as weather allows," states a press release from WVDOH.
In a previous interview with The Times West Virginian, WVDOH Lead Project Engineer Jason Nelson said his agency had hoped to open the .24-mile project to two-lane traffic by December 31.
Overall, the entire project had been originally targeted to be finished in July 2022, but had to be extended when crews found a water main inside the old coal mine portal that faced the roadway.
“That water main forced us to have to re-bid the work so it could be sealed off properly,” Nelson said previously.
When crews went in to seal off the water main, they had to do more work to ensure water from the hill flows down to the river below without further eroding the work that’s been done to prevent future rock slides.
Motorists are urged to continue to use caution in the project area because the final coat of asphalt has been bee applied yet.
“That’s because asphalt plants in West Virginia shut down for the winter,” Nelson said.
He expects crews will re-pave the stretch of roadway in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.