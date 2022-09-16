FAIRMONT — Officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways will close a portion of US 250 South where a rock slide prevention wall is under construction beginning Monday, Sept. 19.
The section of US 250, between Muriale’s Italian Kitchen and Wood’s Boat House will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 through Saturday, Sept. 24 for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipe for the rockfall protection project. Crews will work overnight and traffic will go back to the current one-lane during daytime hours of travel.
Alternate routes are County Route 250/12, Holbert Road, Interstate 79 and County Route 250/55, Mary Lou Retton Drive.
WVDOH officials said motorists should expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. In the event of inclement weather, officials may be forced to change the work schedule.
