FAIRMONT — Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, U.S. 250 South will be closed nightly between Muriale's Italian Kitchen and Wood's Boat House.
The closure, which runs through Saturday, Oct. 8, will begin at 8 p.m. nightly and end at 6 a.m. daily.
The closure is necessary to install drainage structures and drainage piping for the rockfall protection project that has taken up most of 2022 along that stretch of road.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead for travel time and to use alternate routes. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, motorists can take County Route 250/12, Holbert Road, Interstate 79 and County Route 250/55, Mary Lou Retton Drive to get around the closure area.
This is the same stretch of US 250 South that has been one-laned since the rockwall project has been underway.
Officials said inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could force the project schedule to change.
