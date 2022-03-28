CLARKSBURG — The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending a woman who is wanted in Bridgeport for felony concealment of a child.
Adrienne Grace Marean, 35, was charged March 7 by the Bridgeport Police Department after determining she violated a Harrison County Family Court order to transfer custody of a minor child on Feb. 25.
Marean is a white female, stands approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
The child, Iris Chidester is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and 17 pounds.
In addition to Bridgeport, Marean has ties to multiple areas in western New York.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marean or the missing child should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Tips may also be submitted via the US Marshal Service Tips app.
