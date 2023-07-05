CLARKSBURG — A search is underway for a man who is a suspect in an accident involving multiples vehicles Wednesday in Morgantown.
The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in apprehending 30-year-old Jamie Ray Jones in the North Central West Virginia area.
Jones is wanted on a West Virginia State Warrant for attempted first degree murder and kidnapping, according to a press release.
"Jones has a history of weapons, violent tendencies, and fleeing. Jones is the suspected driver who crashed into multiple vehicles today near the University Town Center in Morgantown. He should be considered dangerous," states the release.
He is described as being around five-feet-eleven inches tall and weighing approximately 162 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and is African-American.
Anyone with information regarding Jones should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips app.
The case is still under investigation.
