CLARKSBURG — The United States Postal Service is not immune from the labor shortage that appears to be collateral damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, job seekers can head to Clarksburg and attend a job fair as part of USPS’ “Deliver for America” campaign. The postal service is looking to fill positions immediately.
“Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people,” states a USPS press release.
The Postal Service is also looking to fill openings in areas outside of Clarksburg. Positions are available with a starting pay up to $19.50/hr.
The job fair begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. at the Clarksburg Post Office at 200 Cava Dr.
