FAIRMONT — A Metz man accused in a complicated UTV theft last year waived his preliminary hearing Thursday in Marion County Magistrate Court.
The complaint states that Eric Patrick Lucas, 30, of 68 Sammy Slay Ln., Metz faces one count of felony receiving and transferring stolen property.
According to the court papers, on Sept. 3, 2019, Team Industrial Services discovered someone had apprently entered their job site in Marion County, cut the lock off a Polaris Ranger 900 UTV valued at approximately $7,000 and stolen it.
During the theft, the UTV got hung up on a water break, and a bulldozer that was on site was used to free the UTV, the complaint states.
On Sept. 7, the stolen side-by-side was located on the Husky Highway a couple of miles from the job site, according to the complaint.
A canvas tool bag that authorities discovered belonged to Eric Patrick Lucas was found in the side-by-side. The bag was marked with the name “Eric Lucas” on it on several locations, according to the court papers.
A Marion County Sheriff’s deputy said he recognized the tool bag because he had previously seen it at Eric Patrick Lucas’s residence on Sammy Slay Lane in Metz.
The deputy also said that Lucas is known to be a bulldozer operator and had CAT bulldozer master keys seized during a previous search.
Court records show Lucas is in North Central Regional Jail in lieu of $15,012 bail, having been booked in the jail on March 2.
