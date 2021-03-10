FAIRMONT — In an attempt to end confusion regarding UTV regulations, Fairmont City Council held a work session to discuss the issue.
Councilor Josh Rice said residents want to know if UTV are allowed on state roads in Fairmont. In order for UTV vehicles to operate on the road they must comply with all things a car would need to be road friendly, he said.
“Seeing that cities can overstep their bounds in whether they can say it’s OK to drive through the city or not on them, we added that ordinance in and people were getting a hold of me touching base with me to make it legal in the City of Fairmont,” said Rice.
Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said, that in 2001, Fairmont passed a law with the intent of banning off-road vehicles driving on city streets. Shine said the problem he ran into was the definition did not account for the surge of UTV and other special purpose vehicles.
“Twenty years ago the idea of an all terrain vehicle was a thing that you straddle and you ride it that a primitive ATV is today,” said Mayor Tom Mainella.
Mainella said his reservation on allowing the vehicles on city streets is noise, but if they are ridden from one trail to another he has no problem with that.
City Planner Shae Strait said he had some concerns about the authorization of UTV usage in city limits, primarily around safety. He said federal highway studies have shown that someone is twice as likely to sustain injuries while operating a UTV as compared to an ATV. He shared concern about noise levels associated with the vehicles and said UTVs are not built with the crash standards of automobiles.
“That’s always a concern is safety. I trust the Chief’s judgment and I’ve spoken to several people who do drive these UTVs now and are really anxious to have this new ordinance pass so they can use the streets,” said Deputy Mayor Donna Blood.
Mainella asked if there could be language written in the ordinance to prevent people from joyriding on UTVs he would be OK with the ordinance.
“I like the idea of being able to limit it and just have them go trail to trail but, again, I guess my concern is the same that it would be hard to enforce,” said Blood.
Councilor Blair Montgomery said he would like to see people using UTVs on their own property and going trail to trail but riding around the block on city streets was not a part of that.
Shine said that public comment on a proposed ordinance if the city decided to go for or against it would be a good kick off to further the conversation of the issue.
“It will all come out in the public hearing. We’ll have a lot more time to make up our minds before we vote on it. I hear people who are generally in favor of it with some reservations about noise and how they can be used,” said Mainella.
The city charter requires the ordinance be introduced in its final form, however, council can decide to table the ordinance and start the process again with additional recommendations.
