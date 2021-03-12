CLARKSBURG — Area U.S. military veterans can get their COVID-19 vaccinations next weekend in Clarksburg.
The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is offering a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all veterans age 50 and older.
To receive the free COVID-19 vaccine, veterans are asked to present their VA card and are encouraged to wear a short-sleeved shirt. No appointment is necessary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, however, veterans must be an enrolled veteran and 50 years old and older.
Veterans can enroll as a VA patient online at clarksburg.va.gov/patients or contact enrollment at 304-623-3461, extension 3332 or 3590.
