MORGANTOWN — For years, mental health services and primary care have been kept at separated from each other, but there’s an ongoing push to change that paradigm.
Morgantown-based Valley HealthCare System, a nonprofit mental health service provider that services Marion, Monongalia Preston and Taylor counties, received a U.S. Health and Human Services grant this month that will provide $4 million over four years to expand services while also taking stock of the effectiveness of their current services.
“This whole [grant] creates all kinds of opportunities for us,” Valley CEO Brian Sharp said. “It’s very specifically not just paying us to do more of the same, it’s paying up to adapt and to finally implement the things Valley was founded on, dating back to the Community Mental Health Act in the 60s.”
The grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and similar grants were doled out to providers similar to Valley across the country.
The primary purpose of the Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grant is to create more Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics and with this funding, Valley will become one of the first CCBHCs in the state of West Virginia.
The grant itself will fund expansions over the next four years within Valley, including major upgrades to its adolescent and children’s program.
COVID-19 caused a lot of cutbacks in Valley’s mental health services that target children, because many of their therapists with kids had to stay home with their families due to the pandemic.
The first priority with the new grant money is to re-staff their vacant positions and re-energize the entire program. A total of 15 clinical positions will be filled within the coming months, several of which will work with children.
“Taking care of kids is preventative medicine,” Sharp said. “Taking care of kids who are high-risk for severe mental illnesses is how you help them become happy and healthy adults. The earlier the intervention, the better the outcome.”
Over the course of the four-year grant period, each year will conclude with a needs assessment that will help Valley better calibrate its budget for the next year and reevaluate what programs need improving.
For the first year, alongside the children’s programs, Sharp and his team have identified several areas that will be a focus for the first round of funding.
Valley already operates a mobile crisis unit that responds to mental health emergencies in lieu of an ambulance. The teams are comprised of mental health professionals that are trained to deescalate events involving mental health and call EMS services if necessary.
Valley is also planning to expand office hours and availability to better meet the needs of the communities it services.
“One of our hallmarks over the years is that we’ve been pretty fluid in trying to address the needs of the community, but we’ve never really done a true needs assessment, we usually just respond to what we see,” said Valley COO Gerry Schmidt.
This grant lands in the laps of Valley just after the organization opened a $7 million, 100-bed long-term substance use disorder facility in Pleasant Valley earlier this year.
Schmidt said the facility has been doing well. While there have been growing pains with the expansion, the programs housed within have been experiencing success and Sharp is excited to see what sort of difference will be made in the other counties serviced by Valley in the coming years with the new grant.
