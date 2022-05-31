EAST SIDE — When they returned stateside after fighting in the Vietnam War, U.S. soldiers were not met with the type of heroic welcomes paid to members of “The Greatest Generation,” veterans from World War II.
That’s why, each year, members of Marion County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Inc. host an event on Memorial Day solely to honor local soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. The organization is determined to prevent the Vietnam War from becoming another one of America’s so-called forgotten wars.
Over 60 guests turned out Monday to pay tribute to the 27 Marion County residents who fought and died while serving in the Vietnam War. Veterans laid wreaths at the memorial which bears the names of local men who died in a war that will historically be considered controversial.
“Most people returned home from combat without physical scars, some returned with scars that you could see, some returned with scars that you can’t see, some veterans returned home with fewer body parts than when they left the United States and too many returned with the flag draped over them,” guest speaker Bob Barr said.
Barr, a 25-year military veteran said he has a type of survivor’s guilt because he never had a chance to go into combat for the country that he loves.
“You’ve asked me to be your speaker at Memorial Day and I never had the chance to go to combat to get scared, to get shot at, and to come home and tell all kinds of stories,” Barr said.
Barr, who is 71, said he has learned to put his service in perspective.
“So, at my age of 71, I now marvel at this — how do I say thank you to those who served and died? How do I say thank you to those who served and were wounded? Or those who served and returned? More importantly, this Memorial Day, I want to say thank you to the families who hugged and kissed and cried with that loved one — most of you men, when you went to the airport to get on that airplane — some of them never came back,” Barr said.
Barr said veterans that are active, living and deceased need to be thanked daily by every American because “it was by birth, and not by accident that we’re all here.”
“This day honors those who have fallen ... we’re here in my opinion to honor the families that were left behind,” Barr said.
Barr said that, years ago, he pondered what word best honors those who died defending America and the freedoms it provides. He said he believes thank you is not enough.
“How do I express appreciation for those who have sacrificed all and have fallen?” Barr said. “Saying thank you just doesn’t seem to be enough. Until I can find a better word, I am going to say thank you for their service, thank you for the families’ service, may God comfort you and bring you peace in your loss.”
After Barr’s remarks, Vietnam veteran Kenny Satterfield, who wears multiple hats in the Marion County veterans community, including chaplain of VFW Post 629, told guests that they were standing on sacred ground.
“I knew 80 percent of these fellow soldiers — they went and fought, they gave their lives, so you could have your freedom,” Satterfield said. “To me, this is sacred ground.”
