FAIRMONT — Fairmont will honor local veterans today at 1 p.m. with the annual Veterans Day parade, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council.
Parade Director Marci Carroll said the parade as well as some other events may show incorrect event times due to an issue with Facebook after the time change last weekend. Carroll clarified that the correct parade start time is 1 p.m.
“We are excited that this year’s parade is shaping up to be one of the largest in its recent history and just want to make sure spectators are able to enjoy the parade,” Carroll said.
All three county high school bands will be in the Fairmont Veterans Day parade again this year, and there are more than 100 parade entries so far. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Local 724 will serve as parade color guard. This year’s parade will follow the traditional parade route from Palatine Park up Merchant Street, turning right at the Jefferson Street Bridge, turning left onto Washington and Monroe Streets, turning right onto Adams Street, and ending at Veterans Square Plaza.
“We look forward to the opportunity to let our beloved community know that many veterans organizations have survived the last few years and are still thriving,” Marion County Veterans Council Commander Toby Heaney said.
There will also be the customary ceremony at Veterans Square Plaza on Adams Street immediately following the parade. Heaney will serve as master of ceremonies. Robert Allan Copenhaver of the Baptist Temple will serve as parade chaplain, and North Marion High sophomore Abby Getz will sing the national anthem.
Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth will offer brief remarks as our guest speaker. The East Fairmont High School Busy Bee Band and Honeybees will perform a patriotic medley.
Veterans organizations and any members of the public who wish to do so will lay wreaths in honor of veterans. The Marion County Honor Guard will then honor all veterans with a 21 gun salute and playing taps.
“Our veterans are our heroes. This parade and ceremony are a small way to honor them and say thank you,” Carroll said.
Registration for the parade remains free, and there are no specific decoration requirements. Veterans as well as businesses and individuals are welcome to register to be in the parade. Participants are encouraged to register through Eventbrite.com through November 10 at 6 p.m. by searching for “Fairmont (WV) Veterans Day Parade 2021” or using the link on the parade’s Facebook page.
Persons needing assistance registering or having questions can contact Marci at (304) 612-5151, veteransdayparde@mrcfamilylaw.com, or send a message through the parade Facebook page. More details about the parade and the after-ceremony at Veterans Square Plaza are available on the Fairmont Veterans Day Parade page on Facebook. A limited number of late entry spaces will be available at the parade lineup.
